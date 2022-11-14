Dolphins place Emmanuel Ogbah on injured reserve

Posted by Charean Williams on November 14, 2022, 4:32 PM EST
The Dolphins placed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah on injured reserve, the team announced Monday.

Ogbah tore a triceps in Sunday’s win over the Browns and will require season-ending surgery.

He played 56 percent of the defensive snaps and 18 percent of the special teams snaps this season. Ogbah had 11 tackles and a sack.

Ogbah is in the first year of a four-year, $65.4 million contract with the Dolphins and is due a base salary of $15 million next season.

The team did not announce a corresponding move.

