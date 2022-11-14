Eagles draw to within 23-21 on DeVonta Smith’s touchdown

Getty Images

The Eagles hadn’t scored since the first quarter as the Commanders outscored them 16-0. Washington led 23-14 heading into the fourth quarter, but Philadelphia has turned it back into a one-score game.

The Eagles scored six seconds into the fourth quarter on an 11-yard pass from Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith. They now trail Washington 23-21.

On his 24th birthday, Smith has six receptions for 53 yards.

The Commanders have put the clamps on the Eagles’ leading receiver, A.J. Brown, who has only one reception for 7 yards.

Hurts now is 13-of-21 for 123 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

The Commanders, though, have dominated with 323 yards to 188 for the Eagles and a 34:42 to 12:54 edge in time of possession.