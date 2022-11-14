Eagles put Avonte Maddox on IR, promote Mario Goodrich for Monday night

Getty Images

Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox was ruled out of Monday night’s game on Saturday and he will miss at least three more games with his hamstring injury before he’ll be able to return to action.

Maddox was placed on injured reserve on Monday afternoon. The Eagles also announced that they have promoted cornerback Mario Goodrich from the practice squad for the game against the Commanders.

Maddox started five of the six games he played for the Eagles this season, including their Week Nine win over the Texans. He has 27 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery on the year.

Goodrich signed with the Eagles after going undrafted out of Clemson this year. He has not appeared in any regular season games.