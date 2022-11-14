Eagles strike early, taking advantage of strip-sack of Taylor Heinicke

Getty Images

The Commanders thought they caught a break when, after a three-and-out on their first possession, Eagles safety Reed Blankenship was called for roughing punter Tress Way. Washington got 15 yards and new offensive life.

That lasted one play.

Josh Sweat got a blindside hit on Taylor Heinicke, forcing the Washington quarterback to fumble. Marlon Tuipulotu recovered for the Eagles at the Washington 18.

It was the Eagles’ league-leading 19th takeaway of the season.

The Eagles scored three plays later. They got a 12-yard run by Jalen Hurts, a 5-yard run by Boston Scott and then a quarterback sneak for a touchdown by Hurts from the 1.

The Eagles lead 7-0 with 12:21 remaining in the first quarter.