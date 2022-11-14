Justin Fields on pace to break Lamar Jackson’s single-season quarterback rushing record

Getty Images

Since the day Lamar Jackson became the Ravens’ starting quarterback, there’s been no doubt that he’s the NFL’s best rushing quarterback. That’s no longer the case.

Now Bears quarterback Justin Fields has a strong case for the title of the NFL’s best rushing quarterback. In fact, Fields is on pace this season to run for more yards than Jackson ever has.

After Fields’ 147-yard game Sunday against the Lions, he has 749 rushing yards through 10 games this season. That puts him on pace to finish this year with 1,273 rushing yards in 17 games, which would be a new NFL record for a quarterback.

Jackson owns the NFL record with 1,206 rushing yards in 2019. Jackson also had a 1,005-yard season in 2020, and Michael Vick had a 1,039-yard season in 2006. Those are the only 1,000-yard rushing seasons for a quarterback in NFL history.

But while Fields is on pace to break the record, he’s not a sure thing to finish with more rushing yards than Jackson, who is on pace for 1,199 yards this season. Fields may break Jackson’s record this year, and Jackson may break his own record as well.

The race to see which quarterback can finish this season with the most rushing yards is on, and it’ll be a fun race to monitor for the rest of the year.