Justin Fields on pace to break Lamar Jackson’s single-season quarterback rushing record

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 14, 2022, 11:30 AM EST
Since the day Lamar Jackson became the Ravens’ starting quarterback, there’s been no doubt that he’s the NFL’s best rushing quarterback. That’s no longer the case.

Now Bears quarterback Justin Fields has a strong case for the title of the NFL’s best rushing quarterback. In fact, Fields is on pace this season to run for more yards than Jackson ever has.

After Fields’ 147-yard game Sunday against the Lions, he has 749 rushing yards through 10 games this season. That puts him on pace to finish this year with 1,273 rushing yards in 17 games, which would be a new NFL record for a quarterback.

Jackson owns the NFL record with 1,206 rushing yards in 2019. Jackson also had a 1,005-yard season in 2020, and Michael Vick had a 1,039-yard season in 2006. Those are the only 1,000-yard rushing seasons for a quarterback in NFL history.

But while Fields is on pace to break the record, he’s not a sure thing to finish with more rushing yards than Jackson, who is on pace for 1,199 yards this season. Fields may break Jackson’s record this year, and Jackson may break his own record as well.

The race to see which quarterback can finish this season with the most rushing yards is on, and it’ll be a fun race to monitor for the rest of the year.

  1. And, here’s red flag #1.

    Anyone could have predicted this and how dumb it is to draft a QB in the 1st rd with this being the back drop of why they are remotely successful.

    And they still lost to the Lions.

  3. It does not matter how many games Justin and Lamar win or how well they play, there will still be a certain segment here who will mock them as being unintelligent running backs. Yet these same people would never dare to level the same criticism against Josh Allen, who has almost as many rushing yards and is much more reckless. The reason for this disparate treatment is obvious.

  4. Queue all the “running back” comments re: Fields. He’s got a porous OL, a bunch of WR3 and WR4 with brick hands and has shown he can hit a pass when given at least a little time. Yes, he needs to improve his reads so he gets there quicker but I ask, which QB in the NFL is playing with less in front of him in re: to OL and WR/TE. The running game is literally all that is working. The fact that he’s kept them in every game speaks volumes. I hope he continues to mature and grow so that when they have more offensive talent, he’ll be slinging it.

  6. The Bears are going to have an offense now, get ready NFC North.

    I hope the Lions enjoyed their one point win they pulled off yesterday. Next season is going to be totally different for the Bears and the rest of the NFCN.

  8. Cue all the people saying he’s just a running back (Not sure how many RBs have also thrown for at least 2 TDs in the past three or four games in addition to running them here and there).

  10. touchback6 says:
    November 14, 2022 at 11:31 am
    And, here’s red flag #1.

    Anyone could have predicted this and how dumb it is to draft a QB in the 1st rd with this being the back drop of why they are remotely successful.

    And they still lost to the Lions.

    ——————————————-

    Odd take to have while Fields is having the best stretch of his career. Bears are scoring 30+ points a game and they’re defense is giving up just as many, well except against the lowly Patriots.

    Fields is so much better than the other 3 2021 first round QBs it’s not even funny.

    Imagine if your team was stuck with Mac Jones?

  11. Fields > Lamar? Until Fields can put together a great string of games AND win those games he’s not even in the same discussion as Lamar. Lamar is a winner.

  12. More importantly, he’s scoring 4 touchdowns a game during this streak, more than your QB has.

    Fields is a budding superstar. He’s not a finished product but the talent is undeniable. The problem this season is the Bears are paying nearly the same $90+ million amount of dead cap money to players not on the team as they are to the actual roster. It’s a terrible roster in a rebuild year. Anyone blaming Fields for these losses is just a hater.

    Get those high draft picks in April, use the league leading cap space and build on this foundation. Bears will be scary starting in 2023.

  13. The bears and lions would be wise to tank the place up, lots of good draft picks coming up, go get up.

  14. I’ll give fields this – he also runs a 4.3, every but the athlete that Lamar is but Fields is an absolute TANK. He can legit truck people and break tackles like Josh Allen and Cam. A long way to go to be a top 5 quarterback but holy hell he IS physically impressive as hell

