Lovie Smith: I just don’t think it’s time to change quarterbacks

The Texans fell to 1-7-1 with Sunday’s 24-16 loss to the Giants and the prospect of changing quarterbacks came up during head coach Lovie Smith’s postgame press conference.

Davis Mills struggled in the first half and went into halftime 6-of-13 for 35 yards while the Texans posted just 86 yards as a team. Mills would play better in the second half and finished the day 22-of-37 for 319 yards, a touchdown, and an interception, but, as their record makes clear, the Houston offense has not put up enough points this year.

Smith was asked if he would consider a change at quarterback in an attempt to spark better production.

“Just don’t think it’s time, as simple as that,” Smith said. “Quarterback position is a little bit different. We rotate pretty much at most positions, we play more than one guy. Quarterback position is a little bit different. We can’t turn the ball over. Acknowledging what we did today is not good enough and anytime we’re turning the ball over especially in the red zone it’s not good enough. But that’s where we are right now.”

Kyle Allen is Mills’ backup and Jeff Driskel is on the practice squad, so the other options aren’t terribly appealing ones for Smith to consider. With two first round picks and an inside track to the first overall selection, that seems likely to change come the offseason.