Lovie Smith: I just don’t think it’s time to change quarterbacks

Posted by Josh Alper on November 14, 2022, 11:51 AM EST
Houston Texans v New York Giants
Getty Images

The Texans fell to 1-7-1 with Sunday’s 24-16 loss to the Giants and the prospect of changing quarterbacks came up during head coach Lovie Smith’s postgame press conference.

Davis Mills struggled in the first half and went into halftime 6-of-13 for 35 yards while the Texans posted just 86 yards as a team. Mills would play better in the second half and finished the day 22-of-37 for 319 yards, a touchdown, and an interception, but, as their record makes clear, the Houston offense has not put up enough points this year.

Smith was asked if he would consider a change at quarterback in an attempt to spark better production.

“Just don’t think it’s time, as simple as that,” Smith said. “Quarterback position is a little bit different. We rotate pretty much at most positions, we play more than one guy. Quarterback position is a little bit different. We can’t turn the ball over. Acknowledging what we did today is not good enough and anytime we’re turning the ball over especially in the red zone it’s not good enough. But that’s where we are right now.”

Kyle Allen is Mills’ backup and Jeff Driskel is on the practice squad, so the other options aren’t terribly appealing ones for Smith to consider. With two first round picks and an inside track to the first overall selection, that seems likely to change come the offseason.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Lovie Smith: I just don’t think it’s time to change quarterbacks

  1. Lovie Smith is a great guy but he shouldn’t be an NFL head coach. He’s hesitant to make changes. He has too much personal loyalty to his players to park them and insert a different player. Kyle Allen has shown flashes of real good play in the past. What’s to lose ? The first draft pick ?

  2. Mills has struggled but the team is wanting to draft high again anyway.
    He is not a long-term answer but better weapons would help.

  3. If you are going to change quarterbacks maybe it would good to have a 5 year veteran on the roster?

  5. Going into the season with those QBs in your QB room is tantamount to football malpractice. If you don’t clean house in the front office, it won’t matter how many number ones you have in this next draft..

  6. Tony Awesome says:
    November 14, 2022 at 11:56 am
    Lovie Smith is a great guy but he shouldn’t be an NFL head coach. He’s hesitant to make changes. He has too much personal loyalty to his players to park them and insert a different player. Kyle Allen has shown flashes of real good play in the past. What’s to lose ? The first draft pick ?
    As for Davis Mills, given the coaching I don’t think this season is indicative of how he can play.
    —————————————————————————-
    I agree.
    I was very surprised and disappointed when I heard that Caserio signed Lovie Smith to coach…,(“if you don’t learn from History…)”.
    Unless GM was pressured to do so by the “Preacher” or ownership at the time?
    Likely LS is a nice man but, in my opinion, he’s a horrible choice for HC.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.