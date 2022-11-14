Odell Beckham, Jr. sues Nike for more than $20 million

Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly will seek an NFL contract worth a prorated $20 million for the balance of the season. He wants the full $20 million, and more, from Nike.

Via TMZ.com, Beckham sued Nike for more than $20 million. The problem traces to a decision by Nike to exercise a right of first refusal in 2017, matching an offer Beckham received from Adidas. Then, in 2022, Nike allegedly began to withhold money from Beckham based on alleged technical violations of his agreement via the footwear and gloves he used in games.

Beckham alleges, among other things, that Nike failed to pay more than $2 million that was due in March 2022.

Beckham has issued a statement on Twitter regarding the situation. He says that he’s pursuing the action to “set a precedent” that will protect other athletes from contractual shenanigans.

While the facts remain to be determined, it’s not crazy to think that Nike regrets a deal done at the height of his popularity. Since 2017, Beckham hasn’t had quite the same sizzle that he did early in his career.

So it’s entirely possible that Nike developed remorse, and that Nike decided to aggressively rely on fine print in the contract.

If Beckham’s rights are being violated, he should be taking action. And if other players have their rights violated by their shoe and apparel partners, they should take action, too. The Nikes of the world don’t hesitate to mobilize the lawyers whenever their rights are compromised, in any way. Players shouldn’t hesitate, either.