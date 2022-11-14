Packers add Aubrey Pleasant to coaching staff

Getty Images

A couple of weeks ago, the Lions fired their defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant.

But it didn’t take long for Pleasant to find a new job with a familiar face, all while sticking in the same division.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Pleasant has joined the Packers as an assistant coach.

Though Pleasant has been a defensive coach in the league, he’s working with head coach Matt LaFleur on the offensive side to provide a defensive perspective. Pleasant and LaFleur previously worked together on Washington’s staff under Mike Shanahan and with the Rams in 2017 under Sean McVay.

Demovsky noted Pleasant joined the Packers last week, not long after the Lions let him go.

Green Bay is now 4-6 after defeating Dallas in overtime on Sunday. The Packers will take on the Titans this Thursday night at home.