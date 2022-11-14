Raiders claim Jerry Tillery

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Jerry Tillery will be staying in the AFC West.

The Chargers waived Tillery ahead of Sunday’s loss to the 49ers and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Raiders claimed him. Rapoport adds that the Raiders inquired about trading for Tillery before the trade deadline, but were rebuffed.

Tillery was a 2019 first-round pick who had eight tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble in seven appearances this season. He has 106 tackles, 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery over his entire career.

Tillery was a starter the last two seasons, but moved into a reserve role this year. After he was waived, head coach Brandon Staley said that “where we’re headed as a team wasn’t going to be compatible with Jerry and where he’s trying to go.”