Report: Caleb Farley still undergoing tests after suffering disc injury

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 14, 2022, 1:28 PM EST
Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts
Getty Images

The Titans may be without one of their first-round picks for a while.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, cornerback Caleb Farley suffered a disc injury during Sunday’s win over the Broncos. He is set to undergo more tests to determine the injury’s significance and how much time he’ll be sidelined.

Farley, the 22nd overall pick of last year’s draft, has a history of back issues. He also suffered a torn ACL last season and played just three games as a rookie.

Farley has started only one game this year, Tennessee’s loss to Buffalo in Week Two. He’s been playing exclusively special teams since Week Seven.

