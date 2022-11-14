Report: Commanders won’t activate Chase Young for Monday’s game

Getty Images

Chase Young‘s 2022 debut will have to wait until at least Week 11.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Commanders will not activate Young off the physically unable to perform list to play in Monday’s game against the Eagles.

Young was designated to return to practice at the beginning of November. But head coach Ron Rivera gave off the sense that Young wasn’t quite ready to play when speaking to the media on Saturday. He told reporters that there were still things Young wasn’t comfortable doing as he returns from a torn ACL.

Rapoport noted the Commanders practiced indoors over the course of the week, which meant they backed off of Young a bit. But Young is not in danger of not being activated.

Young suffered the injury a year ago on Monday.

The 2020 AP defensive rookie of the year, Young recorded 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and four QB hits in nine games last season.