Report: Cooper Kupp has high ankle sprain

Posted by Mike Florio on November 14, 2022, 8:41 PM EST
Rams vs Cardinals
Getty Images

On Sunday night, a report emerged that Rams receiver Cooper Kupp avoided the worst-case scenario regarding his ankle injury. Which invited speculation as to what the worst-case scenario would have been.

Worst-case or not, it’s not good.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that Kupp has a high ankle sprain. A source familiar with the prognosis said it “doesn’t sound good.”

So it doesn’t sound good. But it’s not a worst-case scenario. Which apparently means: (1) he’ll continue to live; and (2) he may not be playing football for a while.

It’s horrible news for the Rams, who are having a worst-case scenario season. Yes, they won the Super Bowl last year. But the bill is coming due sooner than anyone ever would have expected.

6 responses to “Report: Cooper Kupp has high ankle sprain

  4. They’ll have early picks in rounds 2 and 3 to help kickstart the rebuild. The good news is they only need a new offensive line, HB, QB and a defense.

  6. The bill may be due but the “F them picks” and aggressive all-in approach worked for them. They won the Super Bowl which was the goal. Many teams would have taken that deal with that outcome then. The majority of teams would make that same deal NOW if that was the outcome.

