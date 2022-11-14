Report: Leonard Fournette is likely to play in Week 12 after bye

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 14, 2022, 12:42 PM EST
Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette suffered a hip injury during Sunday’s victory over the Seahawks in Germany.

But with a bye coming in Week 11, Fournette is currently not expected to miss any playing time.

That’s according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who reports Fournette is likely to play in Week 12 when the Bucs travel to Cleveland to play the Browns.

Fournette sustained a hip pointer on Sunday. he didn’t start in Week 10, but did take 14 carries for 57 yards and scored a touchdown in the contest.

It’s been tough sledding for Fournette and the Bucs’ run game throughout 2022. He’s totaled 462 yards with three touchdowns in 10 games. He’s averaged just 3.4 yards per carry.

Rookie Rachaad White got the start on Sunday and recorded 105 yards on 22 carries.

2 responses to “Report: Leonard Fournette is likely to play in Week 12 after bye

  1. If the Bucs are smart he’ll be back standing on the sideline when kickoff starts because Rachaad white clearly has a lot more juice, and hits the hole way more aggressively at this point. Lenny’s tap dancing, and plodding nature seems like a huge liability. And yes, he still looks fat and complained big time the week before when he got pulled. Tiger never changes his stripes

  2. I haven’t seen any statement as to why he wasn’t starting, up until he got hurt the two split it 50/50

