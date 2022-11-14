Report: Leonard Fournette is likely to play in Week 12 after bye

Getty Images

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette suffered a hip injury during Sunday’s victory over the Seahawks in Germany.

But with a bye coming in Week 11, Fournette is currently not expected to miss any playing time.

That’s according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who reports Fournette is likely to play in Week 12 when the Bucs travel to Cleveland to play the Browns.

Fournette sustained a hip pointer on Sunday. he didn’t start in Week 10, but did take 14 carries for 57 yards and scored a touchdown in the contest.

It’s been tough sledding for Fournette and the Bucs’ run game throughout 2022. He’s totaled 462 yards with three touchdowns in 10 games. He’s averaged just 3.4 yards per carry.

Rookie Rachaad White got the start on Sunday and recorded 105 yards on 22 carries.