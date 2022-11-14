Stefon Diggs: I feel like we’re blinking a little bit

Getty Images

Von Miller brought a mantra with him to Buffalo this season.

Miller tells his teammates “don’t blink” whether they’re up big or down big in a game, but wide receiver Stefon Diggs thinks the team failed to live up to that on Sunday. They led the Vikings 27-10 in the third quarter before spitting up that lead and losing 33-30 in overtime.

That led Diggs to say that the Bills did the opposite of what Miller advised.

“We’ve got to continue to play sharp,” Diggs said, via Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com. “I mean, I feel like we’re coming out in the first half, minds sharp, getting after it, and then we somewhat hit a little lull and then kind of got to get back in the groove. It seemed like when we’ve got to get in the groove, it’s always crunch time. And we always manage to kind of figure it out and make a way, but it’ll save us if we don’t take that lull, don’t take that little gasp of air. Von always say don’t blink and I feel like we might be blinking a little bit, especially when we come out trying to figure it out. . . . This game has its ebbs and flows along with the season. I mean, we can’t ride a roller coaster, so chin up.”

Diggs said “the other team will give you their best shot” on a weekly basis and that it’s up to the Bills to make sure that they don’t offer opponents a chance to hit those shots. They’ve failed to do that in the last two weeks and the AFC playoff picture looks a lot different as a result.