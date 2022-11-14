Tom Brady: I tried to tell Leonard Fournette not to throw to me, but it was too late

November 14, 2022
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has done a lot of things over the course of his football career, but he’s never caught a touchdown pass.

The Bucs tried to change that against the Seahawks in Munich on Sunday, but things did not work out as planned. Brady had been left uncovered on a previous Wildcat snap to running back Leonard Fournette, but rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen was on him the second time and he wound up picking off Fournette’s pass as Brady fell to the ground trying to break back toward the ball.

“I was hoping to be wide open, and I probably was on the first one, and I think they were pretty clued in on the second one,” Brady said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “They said ‘Cover him! Cover him!’ and I was on the sideline and tried to yell, ‘Lenny, no!’ But it was too late, and the ball went up in the air and I was trying to just, whatever, jump up and knock it down. But I ended up falling on my face.”

The Bucs wound up winning 21-16, which makes it easier to laugh off a play that went terribly wrong at a big moment in the game.

  1. Everybody knows you can’t make the catch, Tom, it’s very well documented, now on two continents!

  2. Anyone who has watched TB12 run and designs a play where you throw to him is clinically insane. Wheelchair grandmas could beat him on a route.

  3. You are a bad coach if you think calling a pass play to your 45 year old quarterback is a good idea.

  4. The Bucs wound up winning 21-16, which makes it easier to laugh off a play that went terribly wrong at a big moment in the game.

    ——————

    If they had lost the game to fall to 4-6 the tone would’ve been slightly different. Ask Mike McCarthy if he is laughing off his biggest mistake from last night. Ask Jimmy Johnson if he’s still laughing after calling them the best Cowboys team he’s ever seen with the best coach.

