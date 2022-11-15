A.J. Brown: Sometimes you get hit in the mouth, how do you respond?

Getty Images

Mike Tyson once said that everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth and Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown sounded like he was channelling the former heavyweight champion on Tuesday.

The Commanders handed Brown and the Eagles their first loss of the year on Monday night. Tuesday had Brown looking forward to see how his team can adjust their plans now that they’ve taken one on the chin.

“All this 17-0 shit is over with,” Brown said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “Now we’re going to wake up, and how are you going to respond? . . . Sometimes you get hit in the mouth. How do you respond? It comes with it. . . .We get back up and start fighting back.”

The Eagles will get to show how they bounce back against the Colts in Week 11 and adding a ninth knockout to this year’s record would be a good way of showing that all remains on track despite Monday night’s stumble.