Aaron Rodgers upgraded to limited practice participant

Posted by Charean Williams on November 15, 2022, 7:15 PM EST
Dallas Cowboys v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (right thumb) was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday’s walkthrough practice after the team estimated him a non-participant Monday.

He originally injured his right thumb on the final play of regulation against the Giants on Oct. 9 and has remained on the practice report with the injury since, though he has not missed a game.

Rodgers appeared to aggravate his injured thumb on a strip-sack in the second quarter Sunday. He initially was hit by DeMarcus Lawrence, who knocked the ball loose, and Cowboys defensive lineman Johnathan Hankins inadvertently hit Rodgers’ thumb as both attempted to jump on the ball.

Rodgers played every snap in the victory over the Cowboys.

The Packers made only two other changes to their practice report from Monday, with defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (foot) and rookie receiver Christian Watson (ankle) upgraded to full participants.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee), receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle), cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee) remained sidelined.

Cornerback Rasul Douglas (calf), linebacker Kingsley Enagbare (ankle), running back Aaron Jones (shin), receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder), cornerback Keisean Nixon (calf), offensive guard Jon Runyan (knee) and linebacker Preston Smith (shoulder/groin) again were limited.

2 responses to “Aaron Rodgers upgraded to limited practice participant

  1. Can someone explain the logic behind publicly listing injuries and practice/game status?

    I can see submitting it to the league to ensure players are protected by the teams, but I don’t understand why you have to tell the other team.

    That’s hurting players because if you see someone has a thumb injury you know exactly what the opposition is going to target.

  2. Has he released a statement yet blaming someone, because that’s what Aaron Brett Favre Rodgers does best

