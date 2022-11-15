Aaron Rodgers upgraded to limited practice participant

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (right thumb) was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday’s walkthrough practice after the team estimated him a non-participant Monday.

He originally injured his right thumb on the final play of regulation against the Giants on Oct. 9 and has remained on the practice report with the injury since, though he has not missed a game.

Rodgers appeared to aggravate his injured thumb on a strip-sack in the second quarter Sunday. He initially was hit by DeMarcus Lawrence, who knocked the ball loose, and Cowboys defensive lineman Johnathan Hankins inadvertently hit Rodgers’ thumb as both attempted to jump on the ball.

Rodgers played every snap in the victory over the Cowboys.

The Packers made only two other changes to their practice report from Monday, with defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (foot) and rookie receiver Christian Watson (ankle) upgraded to full participants.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee), receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle), cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee) remained sidelined.

Cornerback Rasul Douglas (calf), linebacker Kingsley Enagbare (ankle), running back Aaron Jones (shin), receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder), cornerback Keisean Nixon (calf), offensive guard Jon Runyan (knee) and linebacker Preston Smith (shoulder/groin) again were limited.