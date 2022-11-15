Bears put Khalil Herbert on IR

Getty Images

Running back Khalil Herbert has been a productive part of the Bears offense this season, but they’ll have to go without him for at least the next four games.

Herbert injured his hip while returning the final kickoff of Sunday’s win over the Lions and the league’s daily transaction wire shows that they placed him on injured reserve Tuesday.

Herbert ran 10 times for 57 yards and returned two kicks for 67 yards before getting hurt against Detroit. He has 108 carries for 643 yards — best among the team’s running backs — and four touchdowns on offense this season.

David Montgomery may be looking at more work while Herbert is out of the lineup. Sixth-round pick Tresten Ebner is the only other back on the active roster.

The Bears also claimed cornerback Justin Layne off of waivers. Layne was waived by the Giants on Monday after recording four tackles while mostly playing on special teams in seven games. The 2019 third-round pick spent his first three seasons with the Steelers.

Defensive end Kingsley Jonathan was waived to round out the day’s moves. He had four tackles in five games this season.