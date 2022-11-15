Bears will be first team eliminated from its division with a loss and a Vikings win

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 15, 2022, 3:13 PM EST
Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

Right now, every NFL team is still mathematically alive in its division. After Sunday’s games, the Bears might not be.

The Bears would be eliminated from the NFC North race if they lose on Sunday and the Vikings win, via NFLPlayoffScenarios.com.

A loss on Sunday would drop the Bears to 3-8, and a win on Sunday would improve the Vikings to 9-1. That would mean the best-case finish for the Bears would be tying the Vikings at 9-8. But in that scenario, the Bears and Vikings would be tied in the first two tiebreakers, head-to-head and division record, and the Vikings would finish ahead of the Bears via the third tiebreaker, conference record. So if the Bears lose and the Vikings win on Sunday, the Bears cannot win the NFC North.

That’s the only playoff elimination scenario possible for Week 11. Every other team is guaranteed to remain alive in its division — mathematically, at least — for another week.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Bears will be first team eliminated from its division with a loss and a Vikings win

  4. Claypool is going to be a locker room problem real soon if the Bears don’t start slinging the pill. 19 snaps and 1 catch for 8 yards is not enough for the self proclaimed “3rd best receiver in the league”. Fields running haywire on teams makes for exciting football but doesn’t help this team makes steps forward as an offense. Losing a 2nd round pick for Claypool, who is going to want to get paid this off-season, indicates this regime is reaching… desperately.

  7. touchback6 says:
    November 15, 2022 at 3:16 pm
    Good thing their QB is setting records as an RB.

    —————————————————————

    You mean being the main reason the Bears have been the highest scoring offense the last month? It’s 2022. Time to put away comments like that.

  9. dino2997 says:
    November 15, 2022 at 4:01 pm
    touchback6 says:
    November 15, 2022 at 3:16 pm
    Good thing their QB is setting records as an RB.

    —————————————————————

    You mean being the main reason the Bears have been the highest scoring offense the last month? It’s 2022. Time to put away comments like that.

    65Rate This

    ———————

    This makes no sense because you glossed over my point. Your team is done in 2022, so what about beyond with his development? Running around all over the place is not going to work. Get it?

    What good is your QB setting records as a runner with an injury possible at any time?

    Why on earth would you want that and then expect to pay the QB 40 mil per? Why? How dumb can that get?

  10. I have to laugh at those who say “Fields is doing well.” The problem is that he plays the QB position which places a premium on throwing the ball and reading defenses. Running the ball is such a small fraction of what a QB is supposed to do. The problem with Fields is that he doesn’t do anything well other than running. And he’s actually less than average in 90% of QB responsibilities.

  12. So here’s the thing. For the first time since… Cutler? the Bears are legitimately interesting at the QB position. If he gets the reps and some more help around him, Fields and the Bears will be truly relevenat next year

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.