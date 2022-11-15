Broncos place Billy Turner on IR, waive Tyrie Cleveland

Getty Images

The Broncos announced a series of Tuesday roster moves, including putting one of their offensive lineman on injured reserve.

Denver has placed right tackle Billy Turner on injured reserve and waived receiver Tyrie Cleveland. The club has also signed defensive lineman Jonathan Harris to the 53-man roster and activated offensive lineman Tom Compton off the physically unable to perform list.

Turner suffered a knee injury during the team’s Week 10 loss to Tennessee. He was considered week-to-week and will now be out for at least the next four games.

Cleveland appeared in six games for Denver this season, mainly on special teams. Though he did catch a pair of passes for 28 yards in the Broncos’ Week Two victory over the Texans.

Harris has appeared in two games in 2022.

Compton signed with Denver as a free agent in the offseason. He underwent back surgery during the summer.