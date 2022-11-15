Cardinals sign Rashaad Coward to active roster

Getty Images

The Cardinals signed Rashaad Coward to the 53-player roster from the practice squad Tuesday, the team announced.

Coward started at left guard for the Cardinals against the Rams on Sunday after being elevated from the practice squad. He was spelling Cody Ford, who was returning from a bout with COVID-19.

Coward played 48 offensive snaps and Ford 20.

Also on Tuesday, the Cards re-signed defensive lineman Michael Dogbe to the practice squad. The team released him last week.

The Cardinals released kicker Tristan Vizcaino, an 11th-hour replacement for ill kicker Matt Prater. Vizcaino was perfect in on two field goals and three extra points.

The team cut linebacker Blake Lynch and offensive lineman Sage Doxtater from the practice squad.