Chargers to sign Tyeler Davison off Browns practice squad

Getty Images

The Chargers defensive line lost a couple of players during Sunday night’s loss to the 49ers and they’re moving to bolster the group on Tuesday.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Chargers are signing defensive tackle Tyeler Davison off of the Browns practice squad.

Davison spent the last three seasons with the Falcons and started 38 of the 44 games he played for Atlanta. He had 121 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery in those appearances.

The Chargers saw Ottio Ogbonnia and Christian Covington leave with injuries against the Niners. Both players are expected to miss the rest of the season and the losses came days after the team waived 2019 first-round pick Jerry Tillery. Tillery was claimed by the Raiders on Monday, so can’t come back to improve their depth.