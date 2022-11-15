Christian Watson changes narrative on his rookie season

Getty Images

Before Sunday, Christian Watson‘s rookie season was defined by injuries and drops. He changed the narrative in one game with 29.2 million people watching.

The Packers’ second-round selection caught three touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers in the victory over the Cowboys.

“Keep on chopping,” Watson said Tuesday, via Steve Megargee of the Associated Presss. “Obviously, got to stay on that incline; stay on that rise; just keep on building week to week.”

Watson had knee surgery this summer, missing most of training camp. He sat out two regular-season games with a hamstring injury, left a third with a concussion and now has an ankle injury he’s playing through.

On the first offensive snap of the season, Watson dropped what should have been a 75-yard touchdown pass. He dropped two more passes on back-to-back plays on the Packers’ first series Sunday against the Cowboys.

A reporter asked Watson on Tuesday whether his confidence ever wavered.

“I’d say here and there, but it’s a quick bounce back,” Watson said. “Obviously, got a lot of guys rallying around me, a lot of guys building that confidence back up in me. It comes down to a lot of self-talk, too, just leaning back on my preparation, leaning back on my work and know that drops are going to happen; bad plays are going to happen. You’ve just got to make the most of the next opportunity.”

On Sunday, Watson became the first Packers rookie to catch at least three touchdown passes with at least 100 yards receiving in a single game since Hall of Famer James Lofton in 1978.

“I’ve been down that slope,” veteran receiver Randall Cobb said. “I’ve had the wrong thoughts. (It helps) being able to have some people around you who continue to uplift you and encourage you and be optimistic and know that you’re going to get another opportunity. After he made that first drop in the game, I went up to him and said: ‘He’s coming back to you. He’s coming back to you. Get the next one.’

“That’s just what Watson did.”