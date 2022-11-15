Cooper Kupp to have tightrope surgery on injured ankle

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 15, 2022, 12:23 PM EST
Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp may have avoided a worst-case scenario with his ankle injury. But Los Angeles’ best offensive player will still be out for several weeks.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Tuesday that Kupp will undergo tightrope surgery for his high-ankle sprain and will be placed on injured reserve.

While Kupp’s surgery will require about five-to-six weeks for him to recover, McVay did not rule Kupp out for the rest of the season. Kupp will have to spend at least four weeks on IR.

A six-week absence would have Kupp back in time for the last games of the season against the Chargers and Seahawks. But with the Rams at 3-6 heading into Sunday’s game at New Orleans, it’s in many ways hard to see Los Angeles playing meaningful games in Weeks 17 and 18.

Kupp was last year’s AP offensive player of the year after leading the league with 145 catches, 1,947 yards, and 16 receiving touchdowns. He then caught 33 passes for 478 yards with six touchdowns in four postseason games as the Rams won Super Bowl LVI and he took home Super Bowl MVP.

In 2022, Kupp has 75 catches for 812 yards with six touchdowns.

Without Kupp, Allen Robinson likely becomes the top receiving option for L.A. But with Kupp, the team is just 29th in points scored and 31st in total yards.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Cooper Kupp to have tightrope surgery on injured ankle

  1. The Rams should just shut Kupp down for the rest of the season! Let him heal up completely for 2023.

  2. Not a Rams fan, but definitely a Kupp fan. Good luck, Cooper hope you are back on the field soon.

  3. 5-6 weeks may as well be 5-6 months at this point. The Rams wont say it, but they are already thinking about 2023.

  5. Might as well sit him for the season. Rams are finished. What an overrated team and organization. Can’t purchase a SB this year. HAHAHA

  6. “Without Kupp, Allen Robinson likely becomes the top receiving option for L.A. But with Kupp, the team is just 29th in points scored and 31st in total yards.”
    —————————————
    And you think they will be any better without him?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.