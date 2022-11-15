Could Tom Brady become an NFL head coach? The better question is would he?

Posted by Mike Florio on November 15, 2022, 9:41 AM EST
Seattle Seahawks v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

With former Colts center Jeff Saturday becoming Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday, and given that he hopes his opportunity will create other chances for former players to walk through the door as head coach despite having no experience in coaching, it makes sense to wonder which other players could pull it off.

How about Tom Brady?

On Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast, Jim Gray asked Brady whether he could walk in and be a head coach tomorrow, given his 23 years as a player.

I think that’s an interesting question,” Brady said. “Obviously I have a lot of experience playing, I have a lot of knowledge and there’s, I’d say, a lot of capabilities to doing that. But the desire to do something like that is totally different. So I’ve enjoyed my abilities as a player and I think I’ve had so much intent and focus on being the best I could be as a player. Being a good coach, you have to have a lot of similar traits to what you had as a player, which is preparation, discipline, leadership, work ethic. And if you can put all those things together, yeah, you can obviously be a good coach. And I think a lot of the great coaches in history have done that. I think being a great coach is the desire to be a great coach. You know, not whether a player can become a coach. I think having the knowledge to do football, but is this something that you’d want to do and enjoy in order to maximize and actualize your potential as a coach? Those are things for different people to answer. Some people love being in the arena and some people love talking about it. You know, it’s up for everyone’s desire to do what they want, but to have the opportunity to do it I think is pretty cool for former players as well.”

Brady already has chosen to love getting paid a lot of money to talk about the game ($37.5 million per year), whenever he retires from player. When balancing the pay and the hours of coaching versus broadcasting, Brady is making the smart call. A call that others may be wishing they’d made when they had the chance, such as Rams coach Sean McVay.

Brady definitely could be a coach. But he’d have to be willing to commit his entire life to it, in order to be as successful as he possibly can be. And he’d have to be willing to tolerate trying to teach players who won’t have the same commitment that he did as a player, or that he’d have as a coach — or he’d have to be able to get them to make that same commitment.

Ultimately, it comes down to how much of your life you’re willing to commit to the profession. That will be the challenge for Saturday. How much total time will he devote to coaching, and will it be enough to beat anyone other than the Raiders?

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Could Tom Brady become an NFL head coach? The better question is would he?

  1. QB coach, play caller possibly OC – yeah he could do it but would he want to?

    Maybe after he lost all that crypto money he would entertain it

  2. No, he will not want to do it. Why slum it as a coach when he could be part of an ownership group. TB12 is a lot of things, but being dumb isn’t one of them. An owner makes far more money, can never be fired, rarely has to deal with the media and can largely insulate themselves from the noise.

  4. No way. He is not about others. He is as selfish a player as you could find and he is not inspirational at all.

  9. Does he have the patience and temperament to be a coach? He’s hard on himself, would the players have the same capacity to absorb the relentless drive for excellence that he imposed on himself? He is not lasting this long and still this good because he’s a normal athlete . Maybe he’ll give the players fire to compete, or maybe burn them.

  10. Great players rarely make good coaches for a couple of reasons. 1) They have made a ton of money and the drive to win just isn’t there if you have a mortgage and kids to worry about. 2) Great players have a hard time instructing non-great players on how to do things or coach them up on fundamentals. I would say he could probably do a H.C. job where he delegated a lot of coaching aspects to the staff and just worked as a leader. To be an OC he would have to coach up players who weren’t as good as him. All Saturday did this week was delegate and lead.

  11. Why would he become a coach? I can’t see it. It doesn’t fit his lifestyle in the slightest.

  12. He has $375M waiting for him to join the booth and work one day a week. Am sure at some point he will want to spend more time with his kids. Why would he want to work 15 hrs a day
    doing that job ?

  13. The key point: “…he’d have to be willing to tolerate trying to teach players who won’t have the same commitment that he did as a player.” No player, before Brady or since, has had or likely will have, his level of commitment, which is total. Expecting that type of commitment from players he might coach is unrealistic in the extreme and would only lead to frustration. I think Brady knows that. The broadcast booth beckons.

  14. Dang now he wants the who’se it gonna be second wife to leave him cause QB ignores her n the kids due to the crazy hours of an NFL coach … doth thinks he loves the game just a wee too much huh folks … part owner would be a much better fit for the natural politician.

  15. 6ringsnewengland says:
    November 15, 2022 at 9:44 am
    QB coach, play caller possibly OC – yeah he could do it but would he want to?

    Maybe after he lost all that crypto money he would entertain it

    —————

    You can’t lose what you don’t put in the middle. Whatever Brady lost on FTX it wasn’t money he put on the table. All he gave was his time and his brand to acquire the stake, so while he probably never was able to cash out and lost everything he had, the impact would be minimal to Brady.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.