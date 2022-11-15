Dennis Allen: We’re going through process of deciding on a quarterback

Getty Images

Saints head coach Dennis Allen didn’t say that the team would stick with Andy Dalton as their quarterback in the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s loss to the Steelers and called the position one of the areas they’d evaluate heading into Week 11.

Monday didn’t bring a definitive answer, but it does sound like there’s a chance Jameis Winston returns to the starting lineup against the Rams. Winston has been active as Dalton’s backup for the last few games and Allen stuck with Dalton because the offense had some good outings. On Monday, though, Allen said we “haven’t been doing as well the last couple weeks” and that means the team has to consider a change.

“I think we’ve gotta look at everything,” Allen said at his press conference. “Yeah, I think we’ve gotta look at everything. And that will be a process we go through the rest of today and tomorrow as we get ready for the Rams.”

Allen was asked if the state of the offensive line that’s missing starters would factor into his decision. Allen said everything comes into play, including the fact that Winston’s back injury isn’t going to totally heal before the end of the season.

“I feel like I think we probably have to visit with him a little bit in terms of that or visit with the medical staff in terms of that,” Allen said. “And I think Jameis said this the other day, I don’t know that he’s ever gonna be 100 percent healthy this season. But he’s in here every day, he’s in here every morning working with the trainers, getting himself ready. And I feel like he’s closer to being there.”

Wednesday’s practice will likely shed some light about what direction Allen plans to go at quarterback.