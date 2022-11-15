Doug Pederson: It’s all starting to come together for Trevor Lawrence

Getty Images

The Jaguars are 3-7 as they hit their bye week, a disappointing record after their 2-1 start.

While quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been up and down during his second season, he’s going into the bye playing well over his last two games.

In Week Nine’s 27-20 victory over Las Vegas, Lawrence completed 25-of-31 passes for 235 yards with a touchdown. He also rushed for 53 yards on six carries.

Then the Jags lost to the Chiefs 27-17 in Week 10, despite finishing the game with no turnovers. Lawrence was 29-of-40 for 259 yards with a pair of TDs.

Head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday that he hasn’t seen a shift in Lawrence over the past couple of weeks, at least in terms of the way he goes about his business in the building. But Pederson acknowledged Lawrence has put together “really good” performances for two consecutive games.

“I think what you’re seeing is just him learning from mistakes that were made previously in the season, opportunities that we’ve missed, and he’s just capitalizing that,” Pederson said. “That’s a good player that’s just taking correction and coaching and understanding what we’re asking him to do. Just being better as a player.”

“I think he’s understanding our system better. We’re recycling plays a little bit more, so the verbiage and everything is sort of easier to spit out in the huddle than Week One or even in training camp. All of that really helps him in his growth and really his development, and it’s all starting to come together for him.”

Overall in 2022, Lawrence has completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,334 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions.