Emotional Ron Rivera tells Commanders’ locker room, “My mother would have been proud”

Getty Images

Commanders coach Ron Rivera’s mother died two weeks ago, and after Monday night’s win over the Eagles, Rivera let his emotions show.

Rivera stood in the middle of the locker room to address the team but became too choked up to speak. He finally said only, “My mother would have been proud,” before stopping.

The Commanders posted video of their postgame locker room, which showed wide receiver and team captain Terry McLaurin taking over to address the team after Rivera couldn’t.

“You can see how much that means to him. It means a lot to everyone in this locker room,” McLaurin said.

Although Rivera was emotional, the Commanders’ locker room was celebratory, and with good reason: They just beat the NFL’s last undefeated team, they improved their record to 5-5, and they’ve now won four of their last five games. The Commanders are playoff contenders.