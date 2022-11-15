Jeffery Simmons limited in Tuesday’s practice, while Ryan Tannehill was full participant

Getty Images

Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle) returned to a limited practice Tuesday, which is a move in the right direction ahead of Thursday Night Football.

Simmons missed Sunday’s game against the Broncos and was estimated as a non-participant Monday.

In eight games, Simmons has 30 tackles, 5.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits as one of the best players at his position in the league this season.

The Titans also reported good news regarding quarterback Ryan Tannehill. He had a full practice Tuesday. Tannehill, who returned Sunday after missing two games with an ankle injury, was listed as limited Monday.

Defensive lineman Denico Autry (not injury related), offensive lineman Aaron Brewer (toe), cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring), running back Derrick Henry (not injury related), linebacker David Long (neck), defensive back Elijah Molden (groin) and defensive lineman Kevin Strong (ankle) also had full practices after being estimated as limited Monday.

Titans kicker Randy Bullock remained out of practice after injuring his calf during pregame warmups Sunday. The team signed Josh Lambo on Tuesday as insurance for Thursday.

Safety Amani Hooker (shoulder) was downgraded from a full participant Monday to limited on Tuesday.

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree (hip), center Ben Jones (concussion), defensive back Lonnie Johnson (hamstring) and receiver Cody Hollister (back) remained out of practice, and cornerback Roger McCreary (calf) again was limited.