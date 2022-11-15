Jerry Jeudy “day-to-day” with ankle injury

Getty Images

When Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy had to be carted off the field after one play of Sunday’s game against the Titans, there was reason to worry that he’d suffered a serious injury.

The outlook is a lot more positive, however. A Monday report indicated that Jeudy suffered a muscle strain near his ankle and Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said at a Monday press conference that the wideout is considered day-to-day with a “minor” injury as they head into Week 11.

Center Graham Glasgow also hurt his ankle on Sunday and Hackett said the team feels he’s day-to-day as well.

Cornerback K'Waun Williams and right tackle Billy Turner got less positive news. Williams is having a knee scope and Turner is considered week-to-week after hurting his knee.