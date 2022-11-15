Jerry Jones: “Not correct” we haven’t gotten money’s worth from Dak Prescott

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw a pair of interceptions in the first half of Sunday’s game in Green Bay and the Packers turned both of them into touchdowns that helped them on the road to a 31-28 win.

That road went through overtime and Prescott didn’t have much more success late in the game than he did on those early drives. Prescott was 1-of-5 on third and fourth down passes while the team was going scoreless over the fourth quarter and overtime, which has led to some criticism of his play in the wake of the game.

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN was one of the critics. He said that Prescott is not living up to the contract that the Cowboys gave before last season. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about that comment during his Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan and said it is “not correct” because “Dak and his leadership” are vital to their chances of winning.

“Dak brings us a separator,” Jones said. “Now, does that mean that Dak’s going to win every game or make every comeback or every key situation? You can answer that one. Of course not. But, by the same token, if you were constructing the possibility of competing for a Super Bowl, I would start on this team, I would start right there with Dak. He’s that integral to us really being able to have the year we want to have.”

Prescott has not taken the Cowboys to a Super Bowl since joining the team in 2016 and that missing piece will always lead to criticism when the Cowboys come up short. As long as the guy writing the checks continues to have faith in the quarterback, though, there’s not going to be a change in Prescott’s status with the Cowboys.