Josh Allen in “good spot” with elbow injury

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen missed two days of practice last week with an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, but returned for a limited practice on Friday before starting against the Vikings on Sunday

Allen helped stake the Bills to a 27-10 lead, but three turnovers in the fourth quarter and overtime helped the Vikings come back for a 33-30 win that knocked Buffalo out of first place in the AFC East. Allen tried to tackle Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson after one of those turnovers in the fourth quarter and stayed down for a bit, but head coach Sean McDermott said on Monday that there was no further issue with his elbow.

McDermott said Allen’s elbow is in a “good spot” coming out of the game and that the team will determine his practice schedule for the week. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey added that the game plan on Sunday was not limited by Allen’s injury.

“There weren’t really many throws off the table,” Dorsey said, via the team’s website. “He was really making all the throws throughout the game and I think we all saw that.”

Allen has thrown multiple interceptions in three straight games and the Bills have lost the last two of them, so cutting down on the turnovers will be essential whether Allen’s elbow is 100 percent or not against the Browns this week.