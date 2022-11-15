Kliff Kingsbury on Kyler Murray: We’ll see how he feels Wednesday and go from there

Getty Images

Quarterback Kyler Murray was sidelined by a hamstring injury for the Cardinals’ Week 10 victory over the Rams.

He was listed as limited in practice on Thursday and Friday after not participating in Wednesday’s session.

The Cardinals will play the 49ers in Mexico City next Monday night. But yesterday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury left some uncertainty as to whether or not Murray will be available.

“We want to continue to progress him and see where that thing’s at,” Kingsbury said in his Monday press conference. “We’re playing the 49ers — that’s a D-line that you better be full speed and be able to run, move and do the things that he can do. So, we’ll see how he feels Wednesday and try to go from there.”

Kingsbury also noted the club started backup Colt McCoy in Sunday’s win because he wanted Murray to be 100 percent and really be able to utilize his legs.

“In the last game, he wasn’t able to really separate like he can when he gets in those open spaces and that’s a big weapon for him,” Kingsbury said.

McCoy is also dealing with a leg injury and exited in the third quarter. But McCoy was able to come back in to finish the game.

With Arizona’s next game on Monday night, the Cardinals won’t release their first Week 11 injury report until Thursday.