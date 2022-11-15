Massive snow storm forecast for Buffalo before and during Sunday’s Browns-Bills game

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 15, 2022, 11:29 AM EST
Sunday’s Browns-Bills game appears likely to be this season’s first NFL game played in snow.

The forecast for Buffalo calls for heavy snow starting Thursday and continuing until Sunday afternoon. The Browns and Bills kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

The National Weather Service has already issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Buffalo area, with one to two feet of snow expected. Or as the Buffalo News put it, “The weekend forecast — Snow, snow and more snow.” Buffalo is no stranger to heavy snow, but this much snow in mid-November would be unusual.

Bad weather could affect not only the players on the field but also the ability of the Browns to travel to Buffalo, the ability of fans to get to the game, and the availability of stadium personnel. The league office and both teams will be keeping a close eye on the Buffalo forecast this week.

  2. repeat of the 2007 game??? bonus points if you remember this 8-0 classic and 2 phil dawson field goals and a safety

  3. If it’s just snow & not much wind, it won’t have that significant of an impact on the passing game.

    A windy forecast would favor the Browns more. They can run better than the Bills.

  8. With the Browns luck, they’ll postpone the game to Monday when it is supposed to be sunny or move the game to Detroit, as the Lions are in New York this upcoming Sunday. If I recall some years ago the Bills played a home game in Detroit as the region was hit with so much snow, it just wasn’t feasible for the game to be played in Buffalo.

  9. I’m guessing we are gonna give up at least 150 yards to Chubb. It’s Buffalo identity, no gap integrity, poor tackling and a total inability to stop the run.

  11. Well at least the Browns won’t have to worry about their sideline temp being 120 degrees. Note to the NFL; STOP PLAYING GAMES IN MIAMI AT 1:00PM! Consider them a West Coast home team.

  12. Nothing better than being at a snow globe game. Tailgating and cheering the team are both a memorable experience.

  13. Thank goodness the unusually warm Fall is behind us. Bring on the real football weather and the Ground and Pound offenses!

  14. The falling swirling snow throughout the game will be perfect metaphor for the complete utter confusion that engulfs the Bills “braintrust.”

    Remember the last time Bills had an extreme weather game? One HC game-planned accordingly while the other HC pretended not to notice. “Weather? What weather?”

    Expect Chubb and Company to ground and pound while Josh Allen tries to add to his turnover lead. This figures to be another Bills disappointment in another disappointing season.

  15. If they get a few feet the game will probably be moved to Monday afternoon especially if it effects the browns ability to travel to the game not to mention clearing the stands of the snow is no small task

