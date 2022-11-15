Massive snow storm forecast for Buffalo before and during Sunday’s Browns-Bills game

Getty Images

Sunday’s Browns-Bills game appears likely to be this season’s first NFL game played in snow.

The forecast for Buffalo calls for heavy snow starting Thursday and continuing until Sunday afternoon. The Browns and Bills kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

The National Weather Service has already issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Buffalo area, with one to two feet of snow expected. Or as the Buffalo News put it, “The weekend forecast — Snow, snow and more snow.” Buffalo is no stranger to heavy snow, but this much snow in mid-November would be unusual.

Bad weather could affect not only the players on the field but also the ability of the Browns to travel to Buffalo, the ability of fans to get to the game, and the availability of stadium personnel. The league office and both teams will be keeping a close eye on the Buffalo forecast this week.