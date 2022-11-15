Matthew Stafford remains in concussion protocol

Getty Images

As the Rams get ready to play the Saints in Week 11, they know they’ll be without their best offensive player.

But it’s also still unclear whether or not they’ll have their quarterback.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Tuesday that Matthew Stafford remains in the concussion protocol.

Stafford did not play in Week 11. He was a limited participant in practice but was not cleared for Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals. John Wolford started in his stead.

McVay still did not say whether or not Stafford has been diagnosed with a concussion.

“That hasn’t been communicated to me,” McVay said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com. “I just know he has to go through these steps. Whether he did, or didn’t, has not been communicated to me.”

Stafford has completed 68.4 percent of his passes this season for 1,928 yards with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2022. The Rams are No. 29 in points scored and No. 31 in total yards.

Via multiple reporters, McVay also said left tackle Alaric Jackson is dealing with blood clots and will be out for the rest of the season as he’s being put on medication.

The Rams had already lost starting left tackle Joseph Noteboom for the year with a torn Achilles.

Guard Chandler Brewer also will undergo knee surgery for an MCL injury and will be out for four-to-six weeks. Brewer played through the injury on Sunday.

David Edwards may be able to come off IR to help what’s been a dire offensive line situation for the Rams throughout 2022.