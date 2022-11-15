NFL attracts biggest audience of the year with Cowboys-Packers on Fox

NFL: NOV 13 Cowboys at Packers
America’s Team continues to deliver the biggest chunk of American eyeballs, in comparison to anything else that currently captures a simultaneous audience.

Via Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal, Sunday’s game between the Cowboys and Packers at Lambeau Field generated 29.2 million average viewers on Fox. It was the biggest audience of the season to date, for any game.

Previously, the biggest audience came back in Week Two, with Bengals-Cowboys cranking out 27.2 million.

Karp adds that Sunday’s number puts Cowboys-Packers among the fifteen most-watched shows of the year.

Cowboys-Packers may soon have company. On Sunday, Cowboys-Vikings lands in the prime national window, on CBS. Four days later, Giants-Cowboys falls as the middle game of a Thanksgiving triple header, with the game being televised by Fox.

Last year, Raiders-Cowboys on Thanksgiving had the highest regular-season audience, with 40.8 million average viewer. With the Giants at 7-2 and the Cowboys at 6-3, this one could crack 45 million — given the involvement of the New York market.

  1. good think Kurt Cousins had no idea the world was watching him play football there at the end

  2. Funny how that happens just as winter/daylight savings hits the east coast. It wasn’t the game.

  4. Packers have a national fan base as well. I don’t think the Vikings top it even with the better record. Cowboys vs Giants probably will be huge.

  8. Football fans like me will watch the Kansas City game for the excitement of Patrick Mahomes, but the Dallas game is purely a hate watch, and I think we’re a huge chunk of the audience—much bigger than the gamblers.

  10. Fans of the “Housewives” are tuning in to see if this “Dak Prescott guy” is a real NFL quarterback. Cowboys fans have the same question.

  11. Bet the fact that Joe Buck wasn’t calling the game brought in about 5 million viewers alone….

  12. The Vikings earned that victory, on the road, against a SuperBowl contender, making themselves a contender in the process.

    However, Kirk Cousins nearly *issed it away several times. He dodged many eye-rolling bullets. He has to be more savvy down the stretch.

