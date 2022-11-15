Nick Sirianni: Eagles played like crap

Getty Images

The Eagles are no longer undefeated following Monday night’s 32-21 loss to the Commanders, and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni says they have no one to blame but themselves.

Asked about some questionable officiating that went against his team, Sirianni said that it was the Eagles’ own poor play that put them in a position where they needed calls to go their way.

“When you play the way we did tonight, and when you play the way we did in all three phases — offense, defense, special teams, coaching — when you play like that, it seems like everything is going against you,” Sirianni said. “You create your own luck. And we played like crap. We didn’t do a good enough job. If it feels like things go against you, those plays, those scenarios, when you play like that, get magnified. Whether it was the right call or the wrong call. We made our own luck today, and it was bad.”

The Eagles are 8-1 and tied with the Vikings for the best record in the NFL — and the Eagles have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Vikings. So it’s far from panic time in Philadelphia. But Sirianni knows his team let a winnable game get away, and that his team can’t continue to play like crap.