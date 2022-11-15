Packers sign Patrick Taylor to the active roster

Posted by Charean Williams on November 15, 2022, 4:46 PM EST
Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

The Packers signed running back Patrick Taylor to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Packers waived receiver Amari Rodgers and running back Kylin Hill.

Taylor has spent the season on the Packers’ practice squad and active roster. He originally joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and has played in 16 regular-season games for Green Bay, including seven this season.

He has played one offensive snap and 69 on special teams and has two tackles.

The Packers also announced they signed linebacker Tim Ward and receiver Dede Westbrook to the practice squad.

Ward has played 12 career games, totaling 17 tackles, a sack, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Westbrook has appeared in 55 games with 25 starts, making 170 receptions for 1,788 yards and nine touchdowns as well as 14 carries for 125 yards. He also has returned 69 punts for 644 yards (9.3 avg.) and a touchdown with 50 fair catches. On kickoffs, Westbrook has averaged 18.0 yards on seven returns.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Packers sign Patrick Taylor to the active roster

  1. Too bad about Kylin Hill – he looked like a great prospect, but damaged his knee on a kickoff return last season.

  2. I actually like this guy but for some reason the coaches dont. He is like 6’3 and a power runner but the again have a Gutt pick in Dillion so this guy doesnt get to play, he wasnt a Gutt pick. Sounds like the repub party

  3. Cudos to the vikes. Delvin Cook their go to running back sits the first half and they pound it with another back who is doing well. They put Cook in in the second half and first run 81 yards for a td.
    Fooled you once

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.