Packers sign Patrick Taylor to the active roster

The Packers signed running back Patrick Taylor to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Packers waived receiver Amari Rodgers and running back Kylin Hill.

Taylor has spent the season on the Packers’ practice squad and active roster. He originally joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and has played in 16 regular-season games for Green Bay, including seven this season.

He has played one offensive snap and 69 on special teams and has two tackles.

The Packers also announced they signed linebacker Tim Ward and receiver Dede Westbrook to the practice squad.

Ward has played 12 career games, totaling 17 tackles, a sack, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Westbrook has appeared in 55 games with 25 starts, making 170 receptions for 1,788 yards and nine touchdowns as well as 14 carries for 125 yards. He also has returned 69 punts for 644 yards (9.3 avg.) and a touchdown with 50 fair catches. On kickoffs, Westbrook has averaged 18.0 yards on seven returns.