Pete Carroll: Field in Munich was a “nightmare”

Posted by Mike Florio on November 15, 2022, 5:12 PM EST
If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible.

In Germany, it wasn’t.

On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing surface “a nightmare,” via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. Carroll explained that players never knew when footing might give way, but he was pragmatic about the absence of a competitive disadvantage.

“It’s equal . . . both sides had to go against that,” Carroll said.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles had similar observations on Monday, saying the surface was “slick” but that “it was a slick field for both teams.”

Bowles added that, even while wearing long cleats, players were still slipping.

During a separate session with reporters, Carroll was asked whether he thinks the league should take a closer look at the types of fields being used in European venues.

“I don’t know soccer to know why they would like the field like that,” Carroll said. “I think the topic is kind of on right now on fields in general, and we just like to keep getting better at it, and understanding how
we can make the game safer, and the game better in all ways. That’s not to say it has to be natural turf versus artificial or whatever. We just need to keep working at it, but it’s really nice when it is uniform. I know they pay attention. They talked about it when we were in London also. It was the same discussion.”

The discussion lingers, because the problem does. It takes a commitment of time and money and a level of expertise that the league can’t or won’t consistently harness.

Even if the surface is the same for both teams, that doesn’t make it acceptable. A slick field enhances the risk of injury for all players. And it makes the game less exciting, if/when players will be falling down when otherwise doing the things people pay money and spend time to see them do.

17 responses to “Pete Carroll: Field in Munich was a “nightmare”

  4. The true nightmare was the Seahawks’ run defense. Rachad White should send Pete a ‘Thank You’ note.

  6. The sentiment from many NFL coaches and players was beginning to be “switch back to grass”, but as this situation proves, grass fields are never going to be consistent. The Steelers were notorious for leaving their grass field in rough shape and visiting teams hated it. There were always complaints.

    In this case, it’s a soccer pitch and it was too soft for NFL play, but if they switch back to grass in the NFL, you can bet every team will be setting up their field to have an advantage at home. Not putting the tarp on when it rains, not fixing divots, etc.

    A firm well maintained natural grass field is 100% the best and safest surface, but I have no idea how it could be policed for consistency for all 32 teams in all weather conditions.

  7. Better to just run the ball Pete, but we know you have a hard time comprehending that when you’re so obsessed with having your quarterback win any game against Tom Brady

  9. Well, maybe its because Germany doesnt have to worry about investing all that much in the NFL. The NFL is falling all over itself for these foreign games (I think its nuts myself, but whatever)….let the NFL make sure that these foreign stadiums have proper turf.

  10. While a natural grass field may have too many travel n logistical problems in the various countries the NFL will and would like to travel too … n as this league certainly has enough bucks … travel with a portable field turf surface for the teams to play on .. that way the field is the same for both teams as they say and any further problems with that particular home stadium (usually soccer) turf is untouched and everyone is happy … assuming of course they can do this in time for an NFL game to be played.

  15. the NFL cancelled a game in Mexico last year because of the turf. Probably should have cancelled this one too. A good playing field is not that hard to produce but the NFL is struggling bad with it

  16. Hey, Pete. Soccer doesn’t have players generally over 210 lbs. And if they do, they have cleats made specifically for that surface. The grass is short so the ball travels consistently over the surface (like a putting green).

    The NFL needs to make either better, more appropriate cleats available when playing on this surface or maybe needs to reassess if playing on soccer surfaces is the best way to promote the league.

    Also: Still nowhere near the injuries on this soft grass than on most turf. Regardless of what the NFL “says”.

