Peyton Manning has no interest in becoming Commissioner

Peyton Manning has proven, time and again, that he’ll succeed at anything he tries to do. So what if, at some point, he was approached to run for Commissioner of the NFL?

“I’m not qualified, in my opinion,” Manning said during a visit to #PFTPM, on behalf of Frito-Lay and a World Cup commercial that Manning shot with David Beckham regarding the question of whether soccer is called soccer or football.

Manning joked that, when he won his first Super Bowl with the Colts, a photo was taken of Roger Goodell with Jim Nantz of CBS.

“Roger looks a lot younger back in 2007 than he does now,” Manning said, laughing. “And it hasn’t been that long ago.”

Manning then praised Goodell for his time in the role of Commissioner.

“He’s done a heck of a job,” Manning said. “I’m not sure anybody wants to follow Roger Goodell as Commissioner. It’s like following John Wooden at UCLA. The bar has been set high. Roger takes criticism, certainly. But I think he’s done a great job.

“That’s just not something that’s on my radar. Specifically because I don’t think I’m qualified to do it.”

On one hand, when has not being qualified stopped anyone from doing it nowadays? On the other hand, Manning is more qualified than he’s willing to admit. He has the ability to dive in to any subject and become an expert at it.

As to football, he has a pretty good head start. Manning already has a lifetime of thinking and caring about the game. That alone makes him more qualified than most to be the person ultimately in charge of it.