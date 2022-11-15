Randy Bullock is a game-time decision for Thursday Night Football

Getty Images

Titans kicker Randy Bullock injured a calf muscle during pregame warmups Sunday, leaving coach Mike Vrabel “a shit-ton” concerned.

Bullock kicked two extra points and a 35-yard field goal with 2:59 remaining in the Titans’ 17-10 win. He kicked off on the team’s first kickoff late in the first half but got the ball only to the Denver 18, so punter Ryan Stonehouse took over for the team’s other three kickoffs. Two of Stonehouse’s kickoffs were touchbacks.

Vrabel said Tuesday that Bullock is a game-time decision for Thursday night’s matchup against the Packers.

The Titans signed Josh Lambo to the practice squad as insurance.

Bullock kicked at Texas A&M from 2008-11 before Lambo arrived in College Station in 2012.

Special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman calls Bullock day-by-day.

“We’ll see what he can do, but if he can’t go, we have confidence in Josh Lambo,” Aukerman said, via AtoZ Sports Nashville. “I’ve worked with Josh beforehand when we were with the Chargers together. Josh for four years was over a 90 percent field goal career kicker right there. He had one bad year last year, but he’s a professional. He’s done it before in the past. He’s kicked up in Lambeau. Having a guy who has some experience, if he’s called upon, great.”

Lambo kicked in only seven games the past two seasons for the Jaguars, but he has 78 games of experience and is a career 87.1 percent field goal kicker.