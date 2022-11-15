Report: Chase Young to be activated this week

Getty Images

The Commanders won without defensive end Chase Young on Monday night, but it looks like he will be back with them as they try for their sixth win of the season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Young is expected to be activated from the physically unable to perform list before the Commanders travel to Houston to face the Texans. Young has not played since tearing his ACL last November 14.

Young returned to practice a couple of weeks ago and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said last week that he was not moving at full speed yet. Head coach Ron Rivera said the team won’t play Young until they believe he’s fully ready to roll.

Activating Young doesn’t guarantee he’ll play, but the team will likely wait until after Week 11 to activate him if he isn’t able to go because the deadline to activate him doesn’t come until next week.

If Young does get the green light to play, he’ll try to recover the kind of production he turned in during his rookie season and set himself up for a second contract in Washington as he enters his third NFL offseason.