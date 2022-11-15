Report: Shaquille Leonard underwent season-ending back surgery on Tuesday

Getty Images

The Colts will be without their All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard for the rest of 2022.

Dealing with back and ankle injuries, Leonard was placed on injured reserve last week. But now, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Leonard underwent successful season-ending back surgery on Tuesday morning.

It was reported on Sunday that Leonard was set to meet with a neck surgeon in Los Angeles early this week to determine the next course of action after he was placed on IR.

Leonard has appeared in just three games this season and was limited in each of them. He started the week Four loss to Tennessee, exiting with a concussion and nose injury. Then he was on a pitch count in Weeks Eight and Nine, playing 39 percent of snaps and 54 percent of snaps in those two contests.

A second-round pick in 2018, Leonard is a three-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro.