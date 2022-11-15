Robert Saleh: A lot of football to play before thinking about playoff scenarios

Getty Images

The AFC East race has been a good one through the first 10 weeks of the season and it got even more interesting over the last couple of weeks.

The Bills lost to the Jets and Vikings in back-to-back games, which dropped them from first place to third behind the Dolphins and Jets. The Patriots are coming off their bye week with a 5-4 record that puts them just behind Buffalo and all four teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended now.

It doesn’t end now, though, and Jets head coach Robert Saleh said it’s far too early to start thinking about playoff scenarios involving division winners and seeding.

“We’ve got a good opportunity, obviously, over the next eight games to do something,” Saleh said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “I don’t think [Sunday’s] games mattered much because we’re still in position where we still have to take care of our own business. There’s a lot of football to be played before we even think about scenarios. We also all have to play one another. We also have to play a lot of really good football teams. Obviously, this game coming up is the most important game. There’s so much football to play before we even think about what’s at stake.”

The Jets’ opportunity starts with this week’s trip to New England for the first of three remaining division games that will have a lot to say about where the Jets stand once it is time to think about the postseason.