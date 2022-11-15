Ron Rivera: Carson Wentz not cleared yet, we’ll see what happens

Getty Images

After the Commanders’ 32-21 win over the Eagles on Monday night, head coach Ron Rivera and quarterback Taylor Heinicke were both asked about the possibility of a quarterback change with Carson Wentz becoming eligible to return from injured reserve.

Rivera said that he would have more to say on the topic Tuesday, so it predictably was the first topic at his press conference. Rivera did not make any pronouncement about who is starting against the Texans in Week 11, but noted that Wentz has not been cleared to return after finger surgery at this point and that the team would see how things play out before any final decisions.

“We’re going to see what happens this week,” Rivera said, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com.

The Commanders are 3-1 in Heinicke’s starts this season after going 2-4 with Wentz to open the season. They’ll also owe the Colts a second-round pick if Wentz plays 70 percent of this year’s snaps and the combination of those things will likely factor into any decision about who plays this weekend.