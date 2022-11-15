Ron Rivera: Carson Wentz not cleared yet, we’ll see what happens

After the Commanders’ 32-21 win over the Eagles on Monday night, head coach Ron Rivera and quarterback Taylor Heinicke were both asked about the possibility of a quarterback change with Carson Wentz becoming eligible to return from injured reserve.

Rivera said that he would have more to say on the topic Tuesday, so it predictably was the first topic at his press conference. Rivera did not make any pronouncement about who is starting against the Texans in Week 11, but noted that Wentz has not been cleared to return after finger surgery at this point and that the team would see how things play out before any final decisions.

“We’re going to see what happens this week,” Rivera said, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com.

The Commanders are 3-1 in Heinicke’s starts this season after going 2-4 with Wentz to open the season. They’ll also owe the Colts a second-round pick if Wentz plays 70 percent of this year’s snaps and the combination of those things will likely factor into any decision about who plays this weekend.

  2. Mind-blowing that Washington’s coaching staff actually determined Wentz would be an upgrade over Heinicke and gave up a draft choice to acquire him. Any novice could determine that while not great, Heinicke is much better than Wentz.

  4. Carson Wentz is a bust. That label has to be applied. He’s done as an NFL starter. He’s a head case and playing in that little warehouse for that Notrth Dakota state program is not any proving ground to be a top pick in the NFL draft.

  7. I swear this team is so dysfunctional that they will actually go back to Wentz just to prove so unknown point. If they do go back to Wentz, I will be totally done with them for the rest of the season. TH is not Montana or Brady, he doesn’t need to be. The team loves having him as QB1 and plays differently when he is starting. Personally, I love watching TH play and think he just simply finds a way to make a play. He has a bit of gunslinger to him and that is awesome! Keep TH or lose them team is my two cents and no I don’t give refunds

  9. They’re not going back to Wentz this week unless Heinicke spontaneously combusts on the field against the Texans. The Texans who are giving up 182/game on the ground? Really? C’mon, y’all.

