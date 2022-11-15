Ron Rivera: Chase Young is “trending in the right direction”

Getty Images

A report earlier Tuesday indicated the Commanders would activate edge rusher Chase Young back to the 53-player roster this week. Coach Ron Rivera was non-committal but acknowledged the clock is ticking on Young’s 21-day window.

The Commanders have until Nov. 23 to make the move.

Rivera said he needs to see Young with more confidence in his knee, adding, “we’re not going to expose him.”

Young returned to practice Nov. 2, only 12 days short of a full year since tearing his right anterior cruciate ligament. He required a graft from the tendon in his left knee to repair his right knee, which made his recovery longer.

“I think we still have a little over a week to make that decision, but he is trending in the right direction,” Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “Again, we’ll have to see how things unfold this week as well. But it is coming.”