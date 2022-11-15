Seahawks activate Tre Brown

Getty Images

Cornerback Tre Brown is back on the Seahawks’ 53-man roster.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that Brown has been activated from the physically unable to perform list. The team did not need to make a corresponding move because they still had an open spot after putting linebacker Cullen Gillaspia on injured reserve.

Brown was a fourth-round pick last year, but missed most of the season with knee injuries and remained out for the first half of this season for the same reason. He had 10 tackles and a pass defensed in five appearances as a rookie.

Tariq Woolen, Mike Jackson, Coby Bryant, Justin Coleman, and Artie Burns are the other corners in Seattle.