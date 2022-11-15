Steelers optimistic about Minkah Fitzpatrick playing this week

Posted by Josh Alper on November 15, 2022, 1:37 PM EST
Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick missed Sunday’s win over the Saints after having an emergency appendectomy on Saturday and reports indicated that he’d miss more time while recovering from the operation.

Head coach Mike Tomlin was singing a happier tune when asked about Fitzpatrick on Tuesday, however. Tomlin said at his press conference that he’s optimistic about getting Fitzpatrick back for the team’s Week 11 game against the Bengals.

Fitzpatrick has 45 tackles and three interceptions this season. One of those interceptions came in Pittsburgh’s Week One win over the Bengals and Fitzpatrick returned it for the fifth touchdown of his career.

Tomlin also said that running back Najee Harris is dealing with some knee discomfort, but that it should not impact his availability against Cincinnati.

  1. Bad news for the bungles. They are going to get squashed like a grape. Get out the brooms, it’s time for the annual season sweep.

  2. Would love to have the ball hawk back in the lineup with Watt, Highsmith, Heyward, and the others!

  3. I’m optimistic that the Steelers will finish over .500 this year. I’m also on hallucinogens.

  5. Steelers looking at 7-10 at best, so why hurry him back? Najee already had bad foot making him run 5 sec 40-yd dash. Bad knee puts him at nose-tackle speed.

