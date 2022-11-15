Steelers optimistic about Minkah Fitzpatrick playing this week

Getty Images

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick missed Sunday’s win over the Saints after having an emergency appendectomy on Saturday and reports indicated that he’d miss more time while recovering from the operation.

Head coach Mike Tomlin was singing a happier tune when asked about Fitzpatrick on Tuesday, however. Tomlin said at his press conference that he’s optimistic about getting Fitzpatrick back for the team’s Week 11 game against the Bengals.

Fitzpatrick has 45 tackles and three interceptions this season. One of those interceptions came in Pittsburgh’s Week One win over the Bengals and Fitzpatrick returned it for the fifth touchdown of his career.

Tomlin also said that running back Najee Harris is dealing with some knee discomfort, but that it should not impact his availability against Cincinnati.