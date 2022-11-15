Texans claim Eno Benjamin off waivers

Getty Images

Running back Eno Benjamin has found a new home.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus announced that the Texans used their top spot in the waiver order to add Benjamin to their 53-man roster on Tuesday. Benjamin was waived by the Cardinals on Monday.

The move was something of a surprise as Benjamin started three games earlier this season when James Conner and Darrel Williams were injured, but the Cardinals opted to go with Keaontay Ingram as the No. 2 back behind Conner. Williams is on injured reserve.

Benjamin had 70 carries for 299 yards and two touchdowns to go with 24 catches for 184 yards.

Dameon Pierce is the starting running back for the Texans. Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale are the other backs on the active roster.