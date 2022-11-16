8-1 Vikings are home underdogs against the Cowboys

USA TODAY Sports

Many believe in the Vikings. Many still don’t.

The Vikings, despite an 8-1 record and a thrilling road win over the Bills, return to Minneapolis as underdogs to the Cowboys.

Dallas, at both the Draftkings and FanDuel sports books, are 1.5-point favorites over the Vikings.

As noted by Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, if the Vikings remain on the wrong side of the betting line, they’ll be only the fourth team since 1970 to be a regular-season home underdog with a record of 8-1 or better.

Twice, the team in question had a backup quarterback on the field.

The Cowboys are 3-0 at U.S. Bank Stadium, which opened in 2016. Last year’s win, with Cooper Rush playing in place of Dak Prescott, helped drive an even bigger wedge between Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and former head coach Mike Zimmer, who bristled at Cousins’s decision to play it safe and not take chances given that the Cowboys were playing their No. 2 quarterback.

This time around, the dome will be a-rockin’ when the Cowboys come a-knockin’. Based on how the Vikings played on Sunday in Buffalo, one thing is clear. While Kirk Cousins may have played it too safe, Kirko Chainz is willing to throw caution to the wind — especially when he knows he has Justin Jefferson there to catch it.