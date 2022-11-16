8-1 Vikings are home underdogs against the Cowboys

Posted by Mike Florio on November 16, 2022, 11:28 AM EST
Many believe in the Vikings. Many still don’t.

The Vikings, despite an 8-1 record and a thrilling road win over the Bills, return to Minneapolis as underdogs to the Cowboys.

Dallas, at both the Draftkings and FanDuel sports books, are 1.5-point favorites over the Vikings.

As noted by Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, if the Vikings remain on the wrong side of the betting line, they’ll be only the fourth team since 1970 to be a regular-season home underdog with a record of 8-1 or better.

Twice, the team in question had a backup quarterback on the field.

The Cowboys are 3-0 at U.S. Bank Stadium, which opened in 2016. Last year’s win, with Cooper Rush playing in place of Dak Prescott, helped drive an even bigger wedge between Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and former head coach Mike Zimmer, who bristled at Cousins’s decision to play it safe and not take chances given that the Cowboys were playing their No. 2 quarterback.

This time around, the dome will be a-rockin’ when the Cowboys come a-knockin’. Based on how the Vikings played on Sunday in Buffalo, one thing is clear. While Kirk Cousins may have played it too safe, Kirko Chainz is willing to throw caution to the wind — especially when he knows he has Justin Jefferson there to catch it.

  4. Home dogs have been killing it vs the spread. With that said they will struggle with this math up. Don’t think Vegas is just giving away points here.

  5. Keep this trend going. People can’t stand how good this team is! Kirk Cousins is a top 5 QB this year, his stats just don’t show it but when he needs to he’s leading GAME WINNING DRIVES!

  8. I’m pulling for the Vikings but I think the Cowboys will win by two scores. They’ll be OK. They’re league-leading contenders if anybody is.

  9. nhpats2011 says:
    November 16, 2022 at 11:38 am
    Everyone knows that the Vikings are destined to never win a SB…..ever.

    I’m not a Vikings fan but I’m happy to see them doing well. I’m actually hoping for every NFC North team with a QB not named Rodgers to do well.
    The Vikes look like a contender to me, certainly much more so than your Patriots. Without Brady, the Patriots will be waiting a long time to sniff another SB. Are you enjoying the view from the bottom?

  11. Vikings fans, I have empathy for you in your thirst for a SB but Kirk Cousins is your QB and that’s the fatal flaw. As a Chiefs fan, I saw 13-3 seasons with Bono, Grbac, and Trent Green die in round 1 of the playoffs. Shoot, you have your own history of a 13-3 team not making it with Case Keenan and a 15-1 squad with Cunningham. Until you get the QB, you are fooling yourselves.

  12. Not a Vikings hater by any stretch and I have been impressed with their season. But, you gotta admit the Bill gave ’em that one.

  13. Lines are set to encourage betting in a certain direction. The Cowboys that the national media wants to see have been a mirage for over 20 years. The Vikings are riding a freshmen season with an all new regime to entertaining heights and are returning home for the first time in weeks and on a Sunday before a Holiday. The home stadium is going to on fire if the Cowboys don’t get out to a fast start.

  14. Kudos to Vikings BUT

    Combined record of this year’s opponents: 38-41

    They’ve beat exactly two teams with winning records including the miracle in Buffalo.

    Of course Boy’s combined record for this year’s opponents 43-42

    They’ve won exactly two teams with winning records.

  15. Ree Ree Tardins says:
    November 16, 2022 at 11:33 am
    neither of these teams can make it happen in the post season. Both are pretenders.

    Totally agree, both teams are paper tigers. Vikings have already used up all their good mojo.

  16. The line is not an indication of what Vegas thinks the game result will be. The line is set so half the money falls on each side. Lots of Cowboy fans across the country (see Packer/Cowboy ratings), so Cowboys lines are always skewed.

  19. “We are eternal underdogs.”

    By failing to show up when it matters throughout their history, the Vikings have earned it. Nobody trusts them.

